Animals die at Bolivar, Mo., sale barn from the intense heat

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Robert Brothers Livestock Auction say half a dozen animals died in a freak accident. They said they were not prepared for the high heat.

One customer we spoke with, Colby Hodges, said the animals weren’t being moved quickly enough into the shade or at all. She even took some in to save them.

”As we looked around, there were just bunnies dying everywhere,” said Hodges. “They can’t handle that heat. There were dead chickens in multiple different cages.”

Robert Brothers Livestock Auction spokesperson, Debbi McGinnis, said they tried to save the animals.

“I don’t think there was a thought to pause it because they wanted to try to get these animals back to where they are, a new place, either back home with the original owner or home with the new buyer,” said McGinnis.

Hodges called it chaos.

“They had set aside in kind of the dead pile, and I said have you checked that one yet to make sure they’re all dead, and he just kind of scooted it to me,” said Hodges.

Hodges said animals weren’t being moved quickly enough. McGinnis said everything happened too fast.

“We’re sorry that it happened,” said McGinnis. “It was a little unavoidable, not knowing how quickly the temperature was going to change.”

She said this is not normal.

“We’ve been in business for 64 years. We’ve never had anything like this happen before,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis said once they noticed the issue, they started moving animals into a shaded carport and made canopies. Hodges said she took in over 30 chickens and some rabbits. She feared they would die in buckets if they were left out in the heat.

“As I started pulling them over into the shade, it was about half live, half dead,” said Hodges.

Hodges said even after getting them home, more died. She said she saw dozens of dead animals at the auction. But McGinnis told us out of 565 heads, half a dozen died.

“After they were in the shade, we went to try to dispose of them, and they popped back to life,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis said they had a vet check all the animals in the morning before the auction. Both McGinnis and Hodges want this to never happen again.

“We had to flex and pivot as fast as we could, both for the animals’ sake and to complete our obligation of getting those animals sold, so they could get back home,” said McGinnis.

“We treat our animals like pets. I kind of figured I might be disappointed in some things,” said Hodges. “But I did not expect to see animals dying as they were being sold.”

McGinnis said they will be more prepared next week. They will have more canopies and shade for all animals coming to the auction. She said they called the Missouri Department of Agriculture to let them know what happened.

