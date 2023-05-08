2nd annual PBR Challenger Series coming to Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Bulls in the Ball Park PBR event will be held at Mtn Dew Park on June 17.

According to organizers, the PBR Challenger Series will feature the best bull riders in the world.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $30 for stadium seating and $50 for field seating. You can click here for more information on tickets.

If Saturday sells out, organizers say there is a possibility of a Friday night show being added.

They say last year’s proceeds benefited the Fowler Bonan Foundation and were used to buy more than 3,000 pairs of new shoes for kids in southern Illinois.

The goal this year was raised to 5,000 pairs of new shoes.

