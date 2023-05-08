Heartland Votes

2nd annual PBR Challenger Series coming to Marion, Ill.

STOCK IMAGE - According to organizers, the PBR Challenger Series will feature the best bull...
STOCK IMAGE - According to organizers, the PBR Challenger Series will feature the best bull riders in the world.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Bulls in the Ball Park PBR event will be held at Mtn Dew Park on June 17.

According to organizers, the PBR Challenger Series will feature the best bull riders in the world.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $30 for stadium seating and $50 for field seating. You can click here for more information on tickets.

If Saturday sells out, organizers say there is a possibility of a Friday night show being added.

They say last year’s proceeds benefited the Fowler Bonan Foundation and were used to buy more than 3,000 pairs of new shoes for kids in southern Illinois.

The goal this year was raised to 5,000 pairs of new shoes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
There is a very low tornado threat with storms this evening. With that being said, the main...
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible; tornado threat low
Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.

Latest News

Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in connection with stabbing on N. Park Ave.
The Marion Carnegie Library issued an apology on Monday for giving a series of mature comic...
Southern Ill. library apologizes after ‘mature’ comics given to child during free event
Veterinarian shortage impacts the Heartland and the U.S.
Veterinarian shortage impacts the Heartland and the U.S.
Suspect charged in weekend stabbing Cape Girardeau.
Suspect charged in weekend stabbing Cape Girardeau
Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County...
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin to visit Cape Girardeau Co. History Center