2 suspects in custody in connection with Carbondale armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Carbondale early Friday morning, May 5.

Dominique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested for armed robbery.

A warrant for armed robbery was also issued for Jamir J. Jordan, of Markham, Ill.

According to police, they responded to the 900 block of East Park Street around 5:04 a.m. The victims reported two male suspects asked for a ride after a party, then pointed a gun at them and demanded all of their items.

The suspects took property from the victims and then stole the vehicle.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Later Friday morning, officers found the vehicle parked and empty in the 1100 block of East College Street.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Smith. He was found and arrested later on Friday and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The second suspect, identified as Jamir Jordan, was found later Friday afternoon during a traffic stop. Police say he fled from detectives in the vehicle, but they were unable to follow him at that time.

According to police, Jordan fled the city in the vehicle and later fled from other agencies in other jurisdictions, crashed the vehicle, carjacked another vehicle and was eventually caught in Iroquois County, Ill. where he remains in custody for numerous traffic-related offenses and the armed robbery charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the crime stoppers tip line at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.