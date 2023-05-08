Heartland Votes

2 suspects in custody in connection with Carbondale armed robbery

Two suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Carbondale early Friday...
Two suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Carbondale early Friday morning, May 5.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Carbondale early Friday morning, May 5.

Dominique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested for armed robbery.

A warrant for armed robbery was also issued for Jamir J. Jordan, of Markham, Ill.

According to police, they responded to the 900 block of East Park Street around 5:04 a.m. The victims reported two male suspects asked for a ride after a party, then pointed a gun at them and demanded all of their items.

The suspects took property from the victims and then stole the vehicle.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Later Friday morning, officers found the vehicle parked and empty in the 1100 block of East College Street.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Smith. He was found and arrested later on Friday and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The second suspect, identified as Jamir Jordan, was found later Friday afternoon during a traffic stop. Police say he fled from detectives in the vehicle, but they were unable to follow him at that time.

According to police, Jordan fled the city in the vehicle and later fled from other agencies in other jurisdictions, crashed the vehicle, carjacked another vehicle and was eventually caught in Iroquois County, Ill. where he remains in custody for numerous traffic-related offenses and the armed robbery charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the crime stoppers tip line at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
A gloomy, rainy day in Benton, Mo.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon through tonight; tornado threat low
Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening, May 7.
Cape Girardeau police investigating stabbing on N. Park Ave.
Bud Jacobson, of Sikeston, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault on a law...
Man accused of injuring 2 Miner, Mo. officers during booking at police department
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary

Latest News

Former NASA astronaut and physicist Dr. Linda Godwin will visit the Cape Girardeau County...
Former NASA astronaut Dr. Godwin to visit Cape Girardeau Co. History Center
Warren Asher, 54, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and...
Man arrested after brief standoff with Paducah police
Deputies say the vehicle the backed away from the home and fled the area onto Ky. Highway 80,...
Driver wanted after crashing into Graves Co. home, leaving the scene
A second man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation in April.
2nd man arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Carbondale