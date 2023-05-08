19 Heartland students to earn college degrees before graduating from high school

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Nearly two dozen high school students will earn a college degree from one southern Illinois community college before they receive their high school diploma.

Some will earn two!

According to Shawnee Community College, a total of 23 high school students will receive a degree through their Early College and Dual Credit program.

Of these students, 19 attend high schools in the Heartland.

SCC said the students are from Meridian, Vienna, Goreville, Joppa and Massac County High Schools in addition to one homeschooled student.

The college said these students are receiving an Associate of Arts degree, Associate of Science degree or both from SCC.

Shawnee Community College will hold their commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

