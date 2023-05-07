Top seeds sweep softball Quarterfinals of Class 2 District 1 in Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four games and four wins by the higher seeds in Quarterfinal action at the Class 2 District 1 tournament.
No. 2 seed Kennett started the day with a 15-0 win over No. 7 New Madrid.
Game two featured host No. 3 Portageville against No. 6 Dexter. The Bulldogs offense got contributions from every spot in their lineup on the way to a 10-0 win.
The loss for Dexter marks the end of Starla Pulley’s amazing run as head coach of the Bearcats after 10 seasons.
Game three featured No. 9 Caruthersville, who defeated Charleston on Friday to earn their way into the Quarterfinals, against top seeded Senath-Hornersville.
The Tigers looked to be carrying the momentum over from their win on Friday after taking a 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but the Lions offense responded in a big way. Katie McClelland, Kylie Walker and Ebbi Fuwell all smashed home runs, cruising to a 12-2 victory.
Senath-Hornersville will be without McClelland for the remainder of the District Tournament. McClelland, a senior, would be able to make it back on the diamond with her team if the Lions win the District Tournament. Regardless of the outcome, she is very appreciative of Senath-Hornersville for welcoming her after Southland High School was not able to field a team this spring.
In the final game of the day No. 5 East Prairie also got a spark in the top of the first. Katie Brewer sent a no-doubter solo home shot deep over the wall to center to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Then in similar fashion to the game before, No. 4 Malden’s offense stole the spotlight. The Green Wave scored 11 unanswered runs to win the game 11-1.
Semifinals on Monday will feature Senath-Hornersville against Malden at 4:30 p.m. followed by Kennett and Portageville at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.