Top seeds sweep softball Quarterfinals of Class 2 District 1 in Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four games and four wins by the higher seeds in Quarterfinal action at the Class 2 District 1 tournament.

No. 2 seed Kennett started the day with a 15-0 win over No. 7 New Madrid.

Game two featured host No. 3 Portageville against No. 6 Dexter. The Bulldogs offense got contributions from every spot in their lineup on the way to a 10-0 win.

Portageville vs. Dexter in Class 2 Dist. 1 Quarterfinals

The loss for Dexter marks the end of Starla Pulley’s amazing run as head coach of the Bearcats after 10 seasons.

Saturday was the last as head coach in Dexter for Starla Pulley.

Game three featured No. 9 Caruthersville, who defeated Charleston on Friday to earn their way into the Quarterfinals, against top seeded Senath-Hornersville.

The Tigers looked to be carrying the momentum over from their win on Friday after taking a 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but the Lions offense responded in a big way. Katie McClelland, Kylie Walker and Ebbi Fuwell all smashed home runs, cruising to a 12-2 victory.

Senath-Hornersville vs. Caruthersville on Saturday.

Senath-Hornersville will be without McClelland for the remainder of the District Tournament. McClelland, a senior, would be able to make it back on the diamond with her team if the Lions win the District Tournament. Regardless of the outcome, she is very appreciative of Senath-Hornersville for welcoming her after Southland High School was not able to field a team this spring.

Senath-Hornersville softball team beats Caruthersville 12-2 on Saturday.

In the final game of the day No. 5 East Prairie also got a spark in the top of the first. Katie Brewer sent a no-doubter solo home shot deep over the wall to center to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Then in similar fashion to the game before, No. 4 Malden’s offense stole the spotlight. The Green Wave scored 11 unanswered runs to win the game 11-1.

Semifinals on Monday will feature Senath-Hornersville against Malden at 4:30 p.m. followed by Kennett and Portageville at 6:30 p.m.

