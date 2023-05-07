Storms close out weekend and start work week

Happy Sunday Heartland. The morning should start off dry as models indicate most storms should stay to our east into Indiana, but it’s possible some northern counties in southern Illinois could see some rain. The afternoon shows potential storms rolling into the bootheel, before colliding with the first set of storms to the east, causing widespread rain across the Heartland. Later in the evening, another round of storms enters southeastern Missouri. This system looks to leave early Monday morning, before yet another round comes in from the north, brings a wet start to the workweek.

Temperatures will be warmer this week, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. There’s a chance of rain every day in the 7 day forecast, but chances for thunderstorms remain higher Monday and Thursday through next weekend.

