Heartland Votes

Scattered strong to severe storms possible this afternoon.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for our eastern counties through 9PM this evening. Scattered strong to severe storms are developing with the main threats being gusty winds and large hail. Outside the storms it is warm and humid with temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

More storms are possible this evening and into tomorrow morning. Storms should begin top weaken later as we lose a lot of the energy from daytime heat. We will see another chance of strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon with the main threats again being damaging winds and hail. There will be a very low tornado threat tomorrow afternoon.

