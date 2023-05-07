Heartland Votes

Missing Benton, Ill. woman considered in danger

82-year-old Patricia C. Sexton was last seen at home on Whisper Way in Benton.
82-year-old Patricia C. Sexton was last seen at home on Whisper Way in Benton.(Franklin Co. Emergency Management Agency)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing southern Illinois woman is considered to be in danger.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday morning, May 7, 82-year-old Patricia C. Sexton was last seen at home on Whisper Way in Benton.

She is described as 5-feet-tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They say she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West City Police Department at 618-435-6112 or 911.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Intention have played across the Heartland for more than 20 years.
Heartland band saying farewell after more than 20 years
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Police say these four people are wanted in connection with thousands of dollars stolen from a...
4 suspects wanted, accused of stealing money from gas station gaming machine
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

Latest News

A late member of the Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby was honored on Saturday.
Late Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby member honored at Saturday's race
Cinco De Mayo celebration returns to Alto Pass, Ill.
Cinco De Mayo celebration in Alto Pass, Ill.
Pictured in the Soap Box Derby Mike Rushing Championship Circle front row, left to right...
Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby held Saturday
Opening day for the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Market was Saturday morning, May 6.
Cape Riverfront Market opening day May 6