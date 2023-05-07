Missing Benton, Ill. woman considered in danger

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing southern Illinois woman is considered to be in danger.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday morning, May 7, 82-year-old Patricia C. Sexton was last seen at home on Whisper Way in Benton.

She is described as 5-feet-tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They say she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West City Police Department at 618-435-6112 or 911.

