Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 7, to coincide with the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. (AP Photo)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 7, to coincide with the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

According to a release from the governor’s office, this order is in accordance with Public Law 107-51, a joint resolution of Congress, that was approved on October 16, 2001. The law designated that each year, American flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

This year, the memorial service takes place on Sunday, May 7.

Gov. Beshear also encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to participate in this tribute.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

