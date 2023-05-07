Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms early Sunday morning

Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/6.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - We’ll see mostly dry and clear skies tonight.

Meghan Smith says temperatures continue to warm up, sitting in the low 80s, and then cooling down into the mid- to low-70s.

The radar looks clear tonight, but we’ll see our first weather system make its way into the area around 3 a.m.

The chance of thunderstorms is still a strong possibility. Expect to see heavy rain showers, followed by strong winds, for most of your Sunday.

Conditions are looking calmer by Sunday evening.

