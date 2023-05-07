Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chance of rain each day this week

Your First Alert morning forecast on 5/7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Most storms should stay to our east this morning, but it’s possible some northern counties in southern Illinois could see some rain.

Madeline Parker says by the afternoon, possible storms could roll into the Bootheel causing widespread rain across the Heartland.

Later in the evening, another round of storms enters southeast Missouri. This system could move out early Monday morning before another round comes in from the north.

Temperatures will be warmer this week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

There’s a chance of rain every day in the seven-day forecast, but chances for thunderstorms remain higher Monday and Thursday through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Intention have played across the Heartland for more than 20 years.
Heartland band saying farewell after more than 20 years
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Police say these four people are wanted in connection with thousands of dollars stolen from a...
4 suspects wanted, accused of stealing money from gas station gaming machine
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms close out weekend and start work week
The radar looks clear tonight, but we’ll see our first weather system make its way into the...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms early Sunday morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry conditions and warm temperatures continue for tonight, but the chance of storms for tomorrow morning
A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.
First Alert: Tracking possible storms this weekend