First Alert: Chance of rain each day this week

(KFVS) - Most storms should stay to our east this morning, but it’s possible some northern counties in southern Illinois could see some rain.

Madeline Parker says by the afternoon, possible storms could roll into the Bootheel causing widespread rain across the Heartland.

Later in the evening, another round of storms enters southeast Missouri. This system could move out early Monday morning before another round comes in from the north.

Temperatures will be warmer this week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

There’s a chance of rain every day in the seven-day forecast, but chances for thunderstorms remain higher Monday and Thursday through next weekend.

