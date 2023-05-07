Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.

According to a report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Master Sgt. W.B. Sevier with Troop C responded to a crash on Route B near Spring Valley Drive in Perryville, Missouri around 1:40 a.m.

Dylan Bohnert, 30, of Perryville, Mo. was driving southbound on Route B when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected. His vehicle began to skid and traveled off the left side of Rte. B, striking a utility pole. The vehicle began to overturn, ejecting Bohnert, according to the report.

Bohnert was pronounced dead on scene by Perry County Coroner William Bohnert at 2:08 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.