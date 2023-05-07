Heartland Votes

Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.(Associated Press)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.

According to a report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Master Sgt. W.B. Sevier with Troop C responded to a crash on Route B near Spring Valley Drive in Perryville, Missouri around 1:40 a.m.

Dylan Bohnert, 30, of Perryville, Mo. was driving southbound on Route B when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected. His vehicle began to skid and traveled off the left side of Rte. B, striking a utility pole. The vehicle began to overturn, ejecting Bohnert, according to the report.

Bohnert was pronounced dead on scene by Perry County Coroner William Bohnert at 2:08 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Intention have played across the Heartland for more than 20 years.
Heartland band saying farewell after more than 20 years
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Police say these four people are wanted in connection with thousands of dollars stolen from a...
4 suspects wanted, accused of stealing money from gas station gaming machine
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered...
Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters
A southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Benton, Ill. woman found safe
A late member of the Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby was honored on Saturday.
Late Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby member honored at Saturday's race
Cinco De Mayo celebration returns to Alto Pass, Ill.
Cinco De Mayo celebration in Alto Pass, Ill.