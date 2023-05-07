Dry conditions and warm temperatures continue for tonight, but the chance of storms for tomorrow morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Heartland. Seeing mostly dry and clear skies tonight. Temperatures continuing on a warm trend, sitting in the low 80s and cooling down into the mid to low 70s. Now things look nice on radar for tonight but around 3am we will see our first weather system make its way into the area.

The chance of thunderstorms is still a strong possibility. Expect to see heavy rain showers followed by strong winds for most of your Sunday but condition looking calmer into the evening hours.

