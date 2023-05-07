Heartland Votes

Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.

On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious male subject in a residential area.(Sgt. Brooks Brockmire - Scott City Police Dept.)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious male subject in a residential area.

According to a release from Sgt. Brooks Brockmire with the Scott City Police Dept., officers learned the male subject had displayed a firearm to a citizen while attempting to sell illegal narcotics. They were able to locate the subject in the area of Oak Street, near Shady Grove Park.

At the scene, officers identified the male subject as 19-year-old Elijah Blake Clayton, of Doniphan, Missouri. They found Clayton in possession of a loaded .22 caliber pistol and approximately 5 grams of fentanyl, according to the release.

Clayton was taken into custody on a no bond warrant and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

