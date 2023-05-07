Heartland Votes

2nd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary

Dakota Brown, 19, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and second-degree...
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A second person was arrested in connection with a burglary at a western Kentucky gas station.

Dakota Brown, 19, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

Another suspect, Kelly Richardson, was arrested on March 14.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, in the overnight hours of February 8, deputies responded to an alarm at Check Mart on Main Street in Hazel.

They say video surveillance showed people breaking into the gas station and taking cash, vape pens and other items.

A similar burglary had been reported in Henry County, according to deputies.

They believe multiple people were suspected of both break-ins.

