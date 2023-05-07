Heartland Votes

13 year old from Ky. leads officers on high-speed chase in Williamson Co.

According to deputies, the 13-year-old runaway from western Kentucky led them on a high-speed...
According to deputies, the 13-year-old runaway from western Kentucky led them on a high-speed chase through Williamson County in a vehicle reported stolen from Carbondale.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 13-year-old runaway from western Kentucky is facing charges after leading officers in southern Illinois on a high-speed chase.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted on Sunday, May 7 to a reckless driver going eastbound on Illinois Route 13 near Spillway Road.

They said multiple 911 calls reported that the driver appeared to be a young driver and the vehicle at one point was going eastbound in the westbound lane.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle at Illinois Route 13 and Division Street in Carterville, but they say the driver sped away going more than 100 miles-per-hour.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Rte. 3, turned northbound onto the southbound I-57 exit ramp and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane of I-57 into oncoming traffic for several miles before crossing into the northbound lane.

According to deputies, the vehicle got off I-57 at Johnston City (exit 59), failed to make the turn onto Broadway Boulevard and came to a rest at the bottom of the embankment on the northeast side of the interchange.

The driver, identified as a 13 year old male runaway, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was caught without further incident.

Deputies say the vehicle was stolen out of Carbondale, Ill.

They say the driver is believed to be one of three juveniles who ran away from a group home in Owensboro, Ky. He was not injured but was treated at an area hospital as a precaution and is currently in custody of Williamson County deputies for aggravated fleeing and eluding, no valid driver’s license and resisting a peace officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is pronounced dead after a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
Early morning crash in Perryville, Mo. leaves 1 dead
The Intention have played across the Heartland for more than 20 years.
Heartland band saying farewell after more than 20 years
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary

Latest News

Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening, May 7.
Cape Girardeau police investigating stabbing on N. Park Ave.
On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Scott City Police Department responded to a report of a...
Doniphan man arrested for drug trafficking in Scott City, Mo.
Secretariat’s race record still holds after 50 years, but several other records were broken off...
Churchill Downs sees record-breaking Derby Week
Austin Richardson, 18, of Buchanan, Tenn., was arrested for third-degree burglary and...
3rd person arrested in connection with Calloway Co. gas station burglary