13 year old from Ky. leads officers on high-speed chase in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 13-year-old runaway from western Kentucky is facing charges after leading officers in southern Illinois on a high-speed chase.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted on Sunday, May 7 to a reckless driver going eastbound on Illinois Route 13 near Spillway Road.

They said multiple 911 calls reported that the driver appeared to be a young driver and the vehicle at one point was going eastbound in the westbound lane.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle at Illinois Route 13 and Division Street in Carterville, but they say the driver sped away going more than 100 miles-per-hour.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Rte. 3, turned northbound onto the southbound I-57 exit ramp and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane of I-57 into oncoming traffic for several miles before crossing into the northbound lane.

According to deputies, the vehicle got off I-57 at Johnston City (exit 59), failed to make the turn onto Broadway Boulevard and came to a rest at the bottom of the embankment on the northeast side of the interchange.

The driver, identified as a 13 year old male runaway, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was caught without further incident.

Deputies say the vehicle was stolen out of Carbondale, Ill.

They say the driver is believed to be one of three juveniles who ran away from a group home in Owensboro, Ky. He was not injured but was treated at an area hospital as a precaution and is currently in custody of Williamson County deputies for aggravated fleeing and eluding, no valid driver’s license and resisting a peace officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.