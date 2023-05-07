Heartland Votes

13 year old facing numerous charges in Graves Co. after leading officers on high-speed chase

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 13 year old is facing numerous charges after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 12:55 p.m. on Friday, May 5 from a driver reporting a suspected underaged driver on KY 80 near the KY Highway 303 intersection.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle near the Calloway County line going around 120 miles-per-hour and failing to yield to the lights and sirens of the patrol cars. They say the vehicle then abruptly made a u-turn and headed back toward Mayfield again at triple-digit speeds.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies used a device to deflate one of the tires on the vehicle. They say the vehicle continued on a bare tire rim before being stopped by sheriff’s cruisers.

They say they took a 13 year old into custody who had skipped school and took a relative’s vehicle without permission.

Two of the sheriff’s cruisers had minor damage, but the juvenile and deputies were not injured.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center on numerous charges, including speeding 121 mph in a 65 mph zone, wanton endangerment, reckless driving and more.

