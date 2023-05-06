Heartland Votes

Visitor information center in Van Buren moving to Big Spring Entrance Station

Big Spring Entrance Station welcomes visitors to Ozark National Scenic Riverways on Highway 103...
Big Spring Entrance Station welcomes visitors to Ozark National Scenic Riverways on Highway 103 south of Van Buren, Mo.(Courtesy: National Park Service)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The visitor information center will move to the newly reopened historic Entrance Station at Big Spring on May 8.

According to a release from the National Park Service, the center was previously located in the lobby of the park headquarters building in Van Buren.

Official park business, appointments and meetings will still take place at the park headquarters building.

Renovations on the Big Spring Entrance Station were finished in 2022.

According to the release, the original Missouri State Parks once used the building, continuing into early ownership under the park service. Now, they say they are “returning to their heritage” by designating the building as the visitor center on the lower Current River.

They said this move will allow interpretive rangers more opportunity to interact with park visitors in the Big Spring area.

The Big Spring Entrance Station is located on Highway 103, about 3 miles south of Van Buren. It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and Monday through Friday for the rest of the year.

As the largest spring in the park and in Missouri, according to the NPS, Big Spring features three picnic pavilions, a campground, river access with boat ramp and the historic Big Spring Dining Lodge and Cabins.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Troopers rushed to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 61 at Route P in New Madrid County.
Dexter woman killed in crash on U.S. 61 at Rte. P in New Madrid County
David P. Rains is in custody on a no-bond felony warrant from Missouri for first-degree...
Cape Girardeau man charged after leading officers on multi-state chase
Randal C. Everitt, 61, of Du Quoin, was formally charged on Thursday following an hours-long...
Du Quoin man charged after hours-long standoff

Latest News

A Marion, Illinois woman rushed to a hospital after reportedly crashing into a school late...
Classes to resume Mon. after driver crashes into elementary school in Marion, Ill.
The annual Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby is set for Saturday morning, May 6.
Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby set for Saturday
Classes will resume on Monday after a driver crashed her car into the elementary school library.
Classes to resume Monday after driver crashes car into Marion, Ill. school
Police say these four people are wanted in connection with thousands of dollars stolen from a...
4 suspects wanted, accused of stealing money from gas station gaming machine