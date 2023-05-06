Visitor information center in Van Buren moving to Big Spring Entrance Station

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The visitor information center will move to the newly reopened historic Entrance Station at Big Spring on May 8.

According to a release from the National Park Service, the center was previously located in the lobby of the park headquarters building in Van Buren.

Official park business, appointments and meetings will still take place at the park headquarters building.

Renovations on the Big Spring Entrance Station were finished in 2022.

According to the release, the original Missouri State Parks once used the building, continuing into early ownership under the park service. Now, they say they are “returning to their heritage” by designating the building as the visitor center on the lower Current River.

They said this move will allow interpretive rangers more opportunity to interact with park visitors in the Big Spring area.

The Big Spring Entrance Station is located on Highway 103, about 3 miles south of Van Buren. It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and Monday through Friday for the rest of the year.

As the largest spring in the park and in Missouri, according to the NPS, Big Spring features three picnic pavilions, a campground, river access with boat ramp and the historic Big Spring Dining Lodge and Cabins.

