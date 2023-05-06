Heartland Votes

Heartland band saying farewell after more than 20 years

A Cape Girardeau band is saying farewell after more than 20 years of performing in the Heartland.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland band is saying farewell after more than two decades.

If you ask Brad Berry what he thinks of when he hears the words local music, he would say: “I just think of us, really.”

He and his band The Intention have played across the Heartland for more than 20 years. Now, they’re just a few concerts away from finishing out their farewell tour.

This Cinco De Mayo is one of their last performances as a band.

“I’ve battled with that a little bit, but all good things must come to an end,” Berry said.

They played to the crowd at El Sol, a Mexican restaurant in Cape Girardeau on Friday.

“We are all getting a little older now and it’s harder to have those late nights,” Berry said.

He and his band thanked each and every fan and music lover for watching and enjoying their performances.

One fan, Angela Compton, remembered the first time seeing them nearly 20 years ago.

“When we first moved here, we went to Rude Dog and saw them and reminds us of the young years and everybody has fun again,” she said.

If you are looking to support them before their final goodbye, they will be performing at the Dogwood Social House on May 12 and 13.

As for the future, Berry hopes to inspire the next wave of musicians.

“I really hope that these newer generations pick up learning to sing, pick up different instruments, or drums, bass, and to keep music alive,” he said.

We asked him to describe the fans and bandmates.

“They’re family, they’re family,” he said.

