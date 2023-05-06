Heartland Votes

4 suspects wanted, accused of stealing money from gas station gaming machine

Police say these four people are wanted in connection with thousands of dollars stolen from a...
Police say these four people are wanted in connection with thousands of dollars stolen from a gaming machine at Casey's General Store in Marion, Ill.(Marion Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Four people are wanted in connection with a theft at a southern Illinois convenience store.

According to Marion police, three men and a woman stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine in the gaming room at Casey’s General Store. This happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

The suspects left in a black SUV with no front registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

