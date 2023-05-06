4 suspects wanted, accused of stealing money from gas station gaming machine

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Four people are wanted in connection with a theft at a southern Illinois convenience store.

According to Marion police, three men and a woman stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine in the gaming room at Casey’s General Store. This happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

The suspects left in a black SUV with no front registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.