Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply.

The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

