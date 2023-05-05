Heartland Votes

Warm weekend ahead with a chance for a few storms

Your First Alert forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/5.
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s in most areas. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated storms possible. It will be warm with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered storms will be possible again on Sunday. It will be warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the middle 80s.

