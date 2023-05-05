Traffic changes while crews build temporary floodwall in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are alerting drivers to some upcoming traffic changes while crews build a temporary floodwall.

According to police, construction will take place the week of May 15 at the riverfront in Caruthersville.

While work is underway, the Ward Avenue riverfront entrance/exit will be closed for the next several months.

Police say all traffic going to and from the riverfront will need to use the Walker Avenue entrance/exit. Due to the narrow roadway and poor visibility at that location, they ask that drivers use caution.

The Carleton Avenue riverfront entrance/exit will be permanently closed. Police say the new levee ramp will be used to access Viserion Grain (Bunge).

