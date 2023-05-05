“Show MO Act” film, music tax credits pass Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Show MO Act, SB94, has pass the Missouri House and next goes to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.

The bill passed 113-45 with bipartisan support.

The bill “reauthorizes a tax credit for certain expenses related to the production of qualified motion media production projects in this state, as defined in the act.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.