“Show MO Act” film, music tax credits pass Missouri House
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Show MO Act, SB94, has pass the Missouri House and next goes to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.
The bill passed 113-45 with bipartisan support.
The bill “reauthorizes a tax credit for certain expenses related to the production of qualified motion media production projects in this state, as defined in the act.”
