Quick named vice president of programs, leadership development for Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce

Whitney Quick was hired as the new vice president of programs and leadership development for...
Whitney Quick was hired as the new vice president of programs and leadership development for the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.(Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce announced a new vice president of programs and leadership development.

On Friday, May 5, chamber members said in a release they were pleased to hire Whitney Quick for the role.

She will join the chamber on May 16 after five years of serving as the regional director of the Cape Girardeau Better Business Bureau.

“Whitney has been an active member, volunteer and leader with the Cape Chamber for many years,” Rob Gilligan, president/CEO, said in the release. “When the opportunity to add new talent to the Chamber team arose, we knew that she would be a perfect fit to help execute the new strategic plan and hit the ground running with her knowledge, experience and relationships well established.”

Quick will oversee the execution and expansion of both existing and new chamber programs, including Leadership Cape, Women’s Networking Group and Show-Me-Careers as well as many member networking and engagement opportunities like First Friday Coffee.

“I am thrilled to accept this new role with the Cape Chamber and excited to join such a talented and dedicated team,” she said in the release. “I look forward to helping execute the new strategic plan including the development and implementation of new and expanded leadership programs that empower individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential.”

A Cape Girardeau native, Quick is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, where she majored in public relations.

Before working for the BBB, Quick held leadership roles at SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services.

She has served as secretary for the Cape West Rotary, member of Zonta International, chair of the Women’s Networking Committee and as a committee member for Leadership Cape and Old Town Cape.

