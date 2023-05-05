Heartland Votes

Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149

Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)
Pretty Mischievous - Kentucky Oaks 149 (2023)(LOU HODGES, JR.. | Hodges Photography/Kentucky Derby)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks has a winner.

Ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione, Pretty Mischievous finished first with a time of 149.77 seconds.

“It’s amazing,” Gaffalione said. “I feel so blessed. The trip worked out perfectly. I stayed out her way and she took me the whole way. What an incredible filly.”

Gambling Girl came around the outside and finished second. The Alys Look came in third.

Trained by Brendan Walsh and owned by Goldophin, LLC, Pretty Mischievous was one of 19 starters in this year’s Kentucky Oaks.

“This is the kind of thing you dream about, to win a Grade I, especially the Oaks at Churchill Downs, it’s a long way from Cork in Ireland,” Walsh said. “It’s indescribable, it’s exactly what we’re here for, and why these guys (Godolphin) breed these good horses, and why everybody works so hard.”

Below are the payouts:

      • Pretty Mischievous - WIN $22.74 PLACE $10.10 SHOW $7.40
      • Gambling Girl - PLACE $12.84 SHOW $8.36
      • The Alys Look - SHOW $13.80

“Just delight,” Walsh said following the race. “You know, the whole thing came together. You know, we’ve planned this for a very, very long time. We had a couple of bumps on the road but nothing major, and we were able to make a few adjustments.”

