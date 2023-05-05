Paducah teen in custody, accused of making threats against high school

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 16 year old was taken into custody on Friday morning, May 5 in connection with threats made against Paducah Tilghman High School.

The teen was arrested on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to a release from Paducah police, around 4 p.m. on Thursday they received calls about a possible threat toward the school. Callers said they had seen threatening messages circulating online.

Police say screenshots of messages threatening to “shoot up” the school had spread throughout social media.

The investigation revealed a 16-year-old student created a fake Instagram account and used it to create a conversation about a threat against the school.

According to police, the juvenile said he created the threat as a prank.

Investigators said this case was specific to Paducah Tilghman High School and is unrelated to school threats in other jurisdictions.

“We work closely with Paducah Public Schools on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our children,” Police Chief Brian Laird said in the release. “The relationship we have with them aided us in resolving this situation.”

Paducah police, along with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, were at the high school Friday morning.

