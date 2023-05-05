Heartland Votes

Missouri lawmakers send Parson $2.8B to expand Interstate 70

FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Interstate 70 will be expanded to three lanes across the state as part of a roughly $50 billion state budget approved Friday by lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers took up GOP Gov. Mike Parson’s January call to pour money into I-70 this year, and they went even further than he initially requested.

Instead of targeting only the most congested areas of the highway in urban areas as Parson proposed, the Legislature went big and set aside $2.8 billion to complete lane expansions from St. Louis to Kansas City.

“This represents the single greatest investment into our transportation network in the state’s history,” Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said.

The governor appears likely to sign off on the highway plan. Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, in a Friday email said funding for the project is “well spent money.”

The budget also prioritizes funding for pre-K and childcare, which influential business groups have said is needed to give parents and guardians the ability to work and hopefully ease Missouri’s workforce shortage.

Lawmakers set aside $78 million for childcare subsidies and another $56 million to expand access to pre-K, which Parson had requested.

Kansas City Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur said the extra money will help ensure “more safe options available for parents.”

Public K-12 schools will get $3.6 billion in primary funding, as well as the minimum amount required to provide busing to all students. Public colleges and universities will get a 7% funding hike.

Lawmakers also expanded a grant program to ensure K-12 teachers make at least $38,000 a year. Previously, the state asked local schools to chip in 30% of the cost to raise teacher pay to that minimum. Beginning in July, the state will foot the bill to hike pay to that level.

Lawmakers ultimately decided to keep public funding for libraries and government spending on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, despite a controversial push by the House to zero-out those programs.

Other major programs in the upcoming budget include $171 million to raise pay for workers who care for people with developmental disabilities and a 20% pay raise for Missouri State Highway Patrol officers.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Troopers rushed to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 61 at Route P in New Madrid County.
Dexter woman killed in crash on U.S. 61 at Rte. P in New Madrid County
David P. Rains is in custody on a no-bond felony warrant from Missouri for first-degree...
Cape Girardeau man charged after leading officers on multi-state chase
Randal C. Everitt, 61, of Du Quoin, was formally charged on Thursday following an hours-long...
Du Quoin man charged after hours-long standoff

Latest News

The Intention have played across the Heartland for more than 20 years.
Heartland band saying farewell after more than 20 years
A Marion, Illinois woman rushed to a hospital after reportedly crashing into a school late...
Classes to resume Mon. after driver crashes into elementary school in Marion, Ill.
Big Spring Entrance Station welcomes visitors to Ozark National Scenic Riverways on Highway 103...
Visitor information center in Van Buren moving to Big Spring Entrance Station
The annual Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby is set for Saturday morning, May 6.
Cape Girardeau Soap Box Derby set for Saturday
Classes will resume on Monday after a driver crashed her car into the elementary school library.
Classes to resume Monday after driver crashes car into Marion, Ill. school