Heartland Votes

McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office holds news conference on large fentanyl trafficking investigation

Investigators gave details on a large fentanyl trafficking investigation in western Kentucky on...
Investigators gave details on a large fentanyl trafficking investigation in western Kentucky on Friday, May 5.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigators gave details on a large fentanyl trafficking investigation in western Kentucky on Friday, May 5.

The news conference was held at 1 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16 people have been charged with engaging in organized crime in connection with a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

They said the investigation started after an overdose death in Livingston County in February.

Investigators learned that over the past six months counterfeit fentanyl pills were being trafficked to western Kentucky from Denver, Colorado.

They said the news conference was in response to questions and rumors, and that it’s not related to anything at an area pharmacy.

According to the sheriff office, a 2022 Drug Enforcement Administration analysis shows 60 percent of fentanyl-laced prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. That’s up from 40 percent in 2020.

