“May the 4th be with you!” Star Wars fans celebrate

ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - May the Fourth be with you.

Several kiddos in Oran, Missouri spent their day celebrating the Star Wars holiday by making crafts, like battling with pool noodle light sabers.

Who was their favorite character? The majority said Darth Vader.

“I’ve been here for 12 years,” Riverside Regional Library, manager Tiffany Whitmore said, “just so the community has a place to come and feel safe and be able to be entertained for free.”

One kiddo certainly entertained is Wyatt Land.

He said as soon as he left school, he ran over.

