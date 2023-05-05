Heartland Votes

“May the 4th be with you!” Star Wars fans celebrate

May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars celebration in the Heartland
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - May the Fourth be with you.

Several kiddos in Oran, Missouri spent their day celebrating the Star Wars holiday by making crafts, like battling with pool noodle light sabers.

Who was their favorite character? The majority said Darth Vader.

“I’ve been here for 12 years,” Riverside Regional Library, manager Tiffany Whitmore said, “just so the community has a place to come and feel safe and be able to be entertained for free.”

One kiddo certainly entertained is Wyatt Land.

He said as soon as he left school, he ran over.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randal C. Everitt, 61, of Du Quoin, was formally charged on Thursday following an hours-long...
Du Quoin man charged after hours-long standoff
Cape Girardeau Police are working to find out who stole from someone who died.
Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Tyrese Tucker, 20, of Ullin, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen girl on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

The bill passed 113-45 with bipartisan support.
“Show MO Act” film, music tax credits pass Missouri House
According to a statement from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, “consumers deceived into paying for...
Illinois Attorney General announces settlement from TurboTax
If you take a lot of pride in your tomatoes, Calvert City may be hosting a competition just for...
Calvert City to hold homegrown tomato contest
May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars celebration in the Heartland
May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars celebration in the Heartland