Market Days returning to Mt. Vernon for 2023

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A new season is just around the bend for Market Days in Mt. Vernon.

The dates will be each second Saturday of the month.

The Market Days will feature returning and new vendors, kicking off on May 13 at Veterans Memorial Park, 800 S. 27th Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Other dates include June 10, July 4, August 12 and September 9.

For more information, contact the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau at 618-242-3151 or tourism@mtvernon.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.