Heartland Votes

Market Days returning to Mt. Vernon for 2023

The dates will be each second Saturday of the month.
The dates will be each second Saturday of the month.(Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A new season is just around the bend for Market Days in Mt. Vernon.

The dates will be each second Saturday of the month.

The Market Days will feature returning and new vendors, kicking off on May 13 at Veterans Memorial Park, 800 S. 27th Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Other dates include June 10, July 4, August 12 and September 9.

For more information, contact the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau at 618-242-3151 or tourism@mtvernon.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are working to find out who stole from someone who died.
Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau
Randal C. Everitt, 61, of Du Quoin, was formally charged on Thursday following an hours-long...
Du Quoin man charged after hours-long standoff
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Tyrese Tucker, 20, of Ullin, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen girl on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Man arrested for selling AR-15 devices
Man arrested for selling AR-15 devices
Suspect in Du Quoin standoff charged
Suspect in Du Quoin standoff charged
Sikeston house fire first assignment for DPS newest K9 member
Sikeston house fire first assignment for DPS newest K9 member
Mobile stimulator brings medical training to rural Missouri
Mobile simulator brings medical training to rural Missouri