Heartland Votes

Man arrested after shooting person with crossbow

Robert Paul Bailey arrested after he shot another person with a crossbow
Robert Paul Bailey arrested after he shot another person with a crossbow(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was arrested after shooting a person with a crossbow.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office was called to 487 Craighead 991 Road on Tuesday, May 5 for a person who had been shot in the back by a crossbow.

When deputies arrived, they noticed Robert Bailey run out the back door of the mobile home.

The deputies then chased Bailey around the home before he was apprehended.

Bailey later admitted to shooting the other person, saying he hadn’t liked the victim for years.

He told deputies he was taking his crossbow outside when the victim made an “off-the-wall” comment, so Bailey shot him.

On Wednesday, May 8, Bailey was charged with battery-1st degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on August 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David P. Rains is in custody on a no-bond felony warrant from Missouri for first-degree...
Cape Girardeau man charged after leading officers on multi-state chase
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Randal C. Everitt, 61, of Du Quoin, was formally charged on Thursday following an hours-long...
Du Quoin man charged after hours-long standoff
Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on Thursday afternoon, May 4.
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting, 1 injured
Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash.
U.S. 61 at Rte. P in New Madrid Co. closed due to deadly crash

Latest News

The bill passed 113-45 with bipartisan support.
“Show MO Act” film, music tax credits pass Missouri House
According to a statement from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, “consumers deceived into paying for...
Illinois Attorney General announces settlement from TurboTax
If you take a lot of pride in your tomatoes, Calvert City may be hosting a competition just for...
Calvert City to hold homegrown tomato contest
Star Wars
“May the 4th be with you!” Star Wars fans celebrate
Saint Louis Zoo is “Winging It” with new bird show
Saint Louis Zoo is “Winging It” with new bird show