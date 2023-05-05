Kennett police find 2.5lbs. of suspected meth during investigation

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - About 2.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized as part of an investigation in the Bootheel.

According to Kennett police, on May 1 they received information about meth containing fentanyl being distributed in the Kennett area.

The police department street crimes unit was activated.

Between May 2 and May 3, the police department special response team executed several search warrants in the city of Kennett. As a result, they said about 2.5 pounds of meth was seized.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple agencies helped with the investigation, including the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, SEMO Drug Task Force, Kennett Police Department Patrol Division, Communications Division, Street Crimes Unit and the Kennett Police Department Special Response Team.

