Illinois Attorney General announces settlement from TurboTax

According to a statement from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, “consumers deceived into paying for tax services that were available for free” will receive the checks.(WIFR)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Some Illinois consumers will soon begin to receive settlement checks.

According to a statement from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, “consumers deceived into paying for tax services that were available for free” will receive the checks.

“Intuit deceived customers into paying for their products while attempting to diminish free tax services available through the federal government,” Raoul said. “I am pleased that consumers will start to receive checks under the settlement, which holds Intuit accountable for intentionally deceiving taxpayers simply to increase sales of their products.”

The statement says that consumers paid through TurboTax in 2016, 2017 and 2018 when they could have filed for free through the IRS Free File Program.

The checks are expected to start mailing on May 8.

