Holcomb softball defeats Greenville 13-0 to close out regular season

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/4/23
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLCOMB, Mo. (KFVS) - Coming off back to back trips to the Final Four at the State Championships, Holcomb softball head coach Matt Casper back-loaded the Hornets schedule for 2023 to help the team prepare for the postseason.

Holcomb had lost three games in a row entering their regular season finale against Greenville. The last time the Hornets dropped three straight was more than two years ago to open the 2021 season.

However, Casper’s approach to the schedule got back on track in a big way against the Bears.

Holcomb jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings. That ballooned to 13-0 after four.

The Hornets held the shoutout in tact during the top of the fifth to seal the run rule victory.

“The way we started out today, putting some runs on the board, that helps your defense and helps your offense relax a little bit,” said Casper. “Our mindset was better today. We played some good competition this week...and we’re hoping that today’s win, breaking through and getting out of that slump, is going to make the difference going into the district tournament.”

