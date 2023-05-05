Heartland veterinarians see increase in marijuana poisoning in dogs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More Missourians may be keeping marijuana in their homes now that it’s legalized; and area veterinarians are seeing an increase of pets dealing with pot poisoning from ingesting it.

Jasmine Brown is a dog mom of two. Her pups, Wilson and Tilly, love to put just about anything in their mouths. That’s why she takes care to make sure they are not sniffing out a discarded pot product on their frequent walks.

“It is a little bit worrisome about it, but we try to keep them as healthy as possible,” Brown said.

“We do see it quite often, maybe weekly,” Dr. Loni Patke at Cape Small Animal Clinic, said.

The increase in pet exposure to pot and related products started about six months ago.

“They metabolize it so different. The way it affects dogs is not just a general high that can last 12 hours, unfortunately, they can get sick,” Dr. Patke said.

Patke warns even having your dog around you while you’re smoking can be dangerous. Dogs can get sick just from inhaling the smoke, but some forms of the drug can cause more serious issues.

“A lot of edibles may have higher amount of THC so the signs might be more severe,” Dr. Patke said. Most specifically, edibles that contain chocolate.

“That can present a little bit different, they can even be aggressive,” Patke added.

Dr. Patke said there are signs to look for if you believe your pup has ingested marijuana.

“Dogs come in sometimes trembling, most of the time they’re walking forwards or backwards, trembling, we can also see a low heart rate or low body temperature,” Dr. Patke said.

And if you’re sure your dog got into your stash, don’t hesitate to get help.

“We will not judge, it’s all about treating our patient and your pet so we can get them better as fast as possible.”

If you know your dog got into a package of edibles, Dr. Patke suggested bringing the package with you or taking a photo of the ingredients so that veterinarians can properly treat your pet.

