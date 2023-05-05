Heartland Votes

Funeral arrangements for Mike Shannon made in the Heartland

Shannon joined the Cardinals radio broadcast booth in 1972, after playing nine seasons with the...
Shannon joined the Cardinals radio broadcast booth in 1972, after playing nine seasons with the team.(Wikicommons)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Arrangements for a Cardinals legend have been made at a southern Illinois funeral home.

According to the Binkley-Ross Funeral Home website, arrangements for Mike Shannon will be handled by them under the direction of Monte Blue and Joni Binkley-Ross.

A private memorial service will be held locally at a later date.

The St. Louis Cardinals will honor his legacy at a home game later this season.

They say Shannon passed away on April 29 in Marion, Ill. after suffering a stroke.

Shannon spent his entire big-league playing career with St. Louis from 1962 to 1970 and was a two-time champion as a member of the 1964 and 1967 Cardinals.

He joined Jack Buck in the Cardinals radio broadcast booth for the 1972 season.

A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Mike Shannon is synonymous with Cardinals baseball.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
David P. Rains is in custody on a no-bond felony warrant from Missouri for first-degree...
Cape Girardeau man charged after leading officers on multi-state chase
Troopers rushed to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 61 at Route P in New Madrid County.
Dexter woman killed in crash on U.S. 61 at Rte. P in New Madrid County
Randal C. Everitt, 61, of Du Quoin, was formally charged on Thursday following an hours-long...
Du Quoin man charged after hours-long standoff
Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on Thursday afternoon, May 4.
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting, 1 injured

Latest News

A 16 year old was taken into custody on Friday morning, May 5 in connection with threats made...
Paducah teen in custody, accused of making threats against high school
A driver was cited after driving her car into an elementary school in Marion, Ill.
Woman injured, cited after crashing car into elementary school
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a prom party shooting in Paducah, Ky.
4th person arrested in connection with prom party shooting in Paducah
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland