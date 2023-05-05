Heartland Votes

First Alert: Scattered showers with thunderstorms possible

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/5
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - Today is looking cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely, especially in our southern and central counties.

It will also be much cooler.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s for most locations, but in the upper 60s to low 70s in our far northern counties where conditions look to remain dry.

The weekend will start off cloudy and much warmer.

Highs will be around 80 degrees on Saturday and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

It will also be breezy.

The next chance for rain and possible thunderstorms arrives Sunday night into Monday.

Afternoon highs look to stay in the mid 80s through next week.

