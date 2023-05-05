Heartland Votes

Farmington, Mo. man arrested on possession of child porn charges

A police search at a home on Hilltop Street in Farmington, Missouri leads to the arrest of a...
A police search at a home on Hilltop Street in Farmington, Missouri leads to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A police search at a home on Hilltop Street in Farmington, Missouri leads to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators seized electronic devices from the home of William F. Howell during their search on March 8.

MSHP said files containing child pornography were discovered when the devices were processed at the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

Howell was formally charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and arrested on Tuesday, May 2.

He was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

