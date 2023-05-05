Early morning rain before the weekend warmup

Good morning Heartland, Friday is a little wet to start off with, at least in southeast Missouri. That light rain is moving through and should be lightening as it heads east, before being almost done by the afternoon hours. This morning is warmer than earlier this week, but highs will be a little cooler than Thursday, getting up to the mid to high 60s. Overnight, a warm front moving through will help raise temperatures this weekend to the 80s.

Thunderstorms are possible on Sunday evening into Monday morning. Biggest threats at this time are some gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.