Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County

Two drivers were rushed to area hospitals with injures after a crash in Reidland, Ky.
Two drivers were rushed to area hospitals with injures after a crash in Reidland, Ky.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Reidland late Thursday night, May 4.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60/62 and Fuller Drive.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Randy Gotto, of Paducah, was driving south on Fuller Drive and pulled out into the path of vehicle driven by 18-year-old Lucas Suiter, also of Paducah.

Both Gotto and Suiter were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the severity of their injuries is not known.

