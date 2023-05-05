Drivers injured in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Reidland late Thursday night, May 4.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60/62 and Fuller Drive.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Randy Gotto, of Paducah, was driving south on Fuller Drive and pulled out into the path of vehicle driven by 18-year-old Lucas Suiter, also of Paducah.

Both Gotto and Suiter were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the severity of their injuries is not known.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.