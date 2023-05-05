Driver injured, cited after crashing into elementary school in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois woman rushed to a hospital after reportedly crashing into a school late Thursday night, May 4.

First responders were called shortly after 11 p.m. to a report of a car crashing into Jefferson Elementary School, in Marion.

According to Marion Police, a Dodge Charger crashed into the southside of the school and was sitting inside the library.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Tiffany P. Meller, was taken to a Marion hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No one was in the school when the crash happened.

Police said Meller was issued the following traffic citations: underage consumption of alcohol by a minor, zero tolerance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disregard a traffic control device, no valid license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Marion Police Chief David Fitts said their investigation into the crash continues.

Marion Unit 2 School District leaders made the decision to cancel classes Friday for Jefferson Elementary and Jefferson Pre-K students and staff.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the closure was because of the on-going clean up efforts and building repairs needed after the crash.

