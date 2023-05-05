Cinco De Mayo celebration in Alto Pass, Ill.
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cinco De Mayo celebration returns to Alto Pass on Saturday, May 6 after being on hold during the pandemic.
The celebration is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 23 Elm Street.
Events include the Cobden school folkloric dance group, crowning of Miss Cinco De Mayo, a parade, bounce houses and more.
They will also perform the national anthems for the United States and Mexico.
