Charleston native James Naile called up by Cardinals

James Naile made his Major League debut last season for St. Louis pitching out of the bullpen.
James Naile made his Major League debut last season for St. Louis pitching out of the bullpen.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston native and Cardinals pitcher James Naile was called up to the Big League club from Memphis on Friday.

Naile made his Major League debut last season for St. Louis pitching out of the bullpen.

He pitched in a total of seven games, going nine innings, striking out five batters with a 5.00 Earned Run Average.

The Cardinals host the Tigers Friday night at 7:15.

