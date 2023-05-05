Cape Girardeau woman, former nurse at St. Louis County hospital sentenced for obtaining fentanyl for personal use

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A former nurse working in St. Louis County was sentenced in March on federal charges after pleading guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.

A federal judge in St. Louis sentenced Lindsay J. Maupin, 31 of Cape Girardeau, to four years probation on Thursday, March 9.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri, Maupin pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Court documents state, from January 18 to February 2, 2020, Maupin was working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County as a registered nurse and fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine on multiple occasions.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

