CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Soap Box Derby is set for Saturday, May 6.

Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, it’s held on North Sprigg Street between Bertling Street and Lexington Avenue.

Girls and boys ages 7 to 18 will race Saturday morning through the afternoon.

