Calvert City to hold homegrown tomato contest

By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - If you take a lot of pride in your tomatoes, Calvert City may be hosting a competition just for you.

They are holding their second-ever homegrown tomato contest.

The competition is not limited just to Calvert City residents, and tomatoes can be grown in a pot, 5-gallon bucket or in the ground.

From July 2 to September 9, you can enter as many tomatoes as you want.

To make an entry, go to Holly Nursery.

For more information, call 270-395-7138.

