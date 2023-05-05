Calvert City to hold homegrown tomato contest
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - If you take a lot of pride in your tomatoes, Calvert City may be hosting a competition just for you.
They are holding their second-ever homegrown tomato contest.
The competition is not limited just to Calvert City residents, and tomatoes can be grown in a pot, 5-gallon bucket or in the ground.
From July 2 to September 9, you can enter as many tomatoes as you want.
To make an entry, go to Holly Nursery.
For more information, call 270-395-7138.
