3 southeast Mo. communities to receive part of $75M grant

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Three southeast Missouri communities will receive part of a $75 million grant awarded by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Heartland communities include:

City of New Madrid - $2,500,000

City of Scott City - $2,500,000

City of Sikeston - $2,500,000

You can click here to see the full list of recipients.

Governor Mike Parson announced the grant money on Friday, May 5. It’s through the Industrial Site Development Grant Program and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to a release from his office, the money will help communities “develop shovel-ready industrial sites to support business expansion and attraction.”

“Strengthening our state’s economy through business attraction and growth remains a top priority of our administration,” Governor Mike Parson said in the release. “Through the Industrial Site Development Grant Program, we’re continuing to promote Missouri’s economic prosperity by delivering the infrastructure and resources that companies need to thrive. We look forward to the benefits this program will provide for businesses and communities statewide.”

The program launched in December 2022.

Of the $75 million available, according to the governor’s office, $50 million was reserved for sites that are 1,000 acres or larger, while $25 million was reserved for sites smaller than 1,000 acres.

In total the program will help develop 9,700 acres for industrial use.

“Development-ready sites are vital to attracting employers that make a positive difference for Missourians,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development said in the release. “To grow our economy, it’s important to stand out to businesses by providing what they need to invest and expand. This program represents our commitment to creating opportunities through strategic investments in Missouri’s future.”

“This program is awarding funds to a variety of communities, large and small, all across our state,” Shad Burner, director of federal initiatives for the Department of Economic Development said in the release. “Whether for a city, county, or port authority, having industrial sites ready for businesses is absolutely critical to growth. We’re excited to support local economies through grant awards that are helping establish foundations for success.”

According to the governor’s office, the grants required local investment, and state grant funds could represent no more than 50 percent of total project cost.

For example, if the total project cost was $5 million, the grant award request could be for no more than $2.5 million.

Local match investment sources could include local ARPA funds, private investment and other local funds.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.