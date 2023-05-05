Heartland Votes

12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The boy and the shooter both died at the scene, investigators said. A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, the release said. A condition report was not immediately available.

Investigators said witnesses told them the man fired shots at a man in a vehicle that was parked outside the gas station. He then went inside the station and shot the boy, and then himself, the release said.

The names of the suspected shooter and the victims have not been released. An investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Dania Beach is just south of Fort Lauderdale on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David P. Rains is in custody on a no-bond felony warrant from Missouri for first-degree...
Cape Girardeau man charged after leading officers on multi-state chase
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
Randal C. Everitt, 61, of Du Quoin, was formally charged on Thursday following an hours-long...
Du Quoin man charged after hours-long standoff
Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on Thursday afternoon, May 4.
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting, 1 injured
Troopers rushed to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 61 at Route P in New Madrid County.
Dexter woman killed in crash on U.S. 61 at Rte. P in New Madrid County

Latest News

A Marion, Illinois woman rushed to a hospital after reportedly crashing into a school late...
Driver injured, cited after crashing into elementary school in Marion, Ill.
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
FILE - A penumbral lunar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 11, 2017. Late Friday,...
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
A police search at a home on Hilltop Street in Farmington, Missouri leads to the arrest of a...
Farmington, Mo. man arrested on possession of child porn charges