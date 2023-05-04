Woman shot, killed in parking garage in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in Downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the Marriot parking garage on 9th Street before 7 p.m. to find a woman shot multiple times. She was not conscious or breathing when police arrived.

The Homicide Division has been requested and will be taking over the investigation.

Police have not released any more information.

This is the second homicide in Downtown St. Louis in the past week and the third of the year. On April 27, Darrius Mullins, 30, was shot and killed by a 17-year-old in Kiener Plaza. On Feb. 27, David Saldana was killed in an execution-style shooting on Tucker near Lucas.

